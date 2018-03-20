English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 Reel Movie Awards: TVF's The Bachelors Wins Best Web Series 2017
The series revolves around four bachelor flatmates who in every episode will deal with a specific daily life bachelor related problem.
Image: A still from Bachelors.
The second season of The Viral Fever’s popular web-series Bachelors has won the Best Web Series Award at the first edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards. The win was based on the public voting as well as jury panel’s decision.
The series revolves around four bachelor flatmates who in every episode will deal with a specific daily life bachelor related problem. It’s about their battle against an external X problem as a single team, The Bachelors. TVF’s Bachelors in 2017 brought it's season two where their practical problems caught the fancy of the audience. Each episode was themed around a movie and while it was hilarious, it also worked in the show’s favour, without trying too hard to impress its niche urban audience. Season 2 has crossed more than 25 million views and has been named as the best web series of 2017 by many critics, as well.
News18 REEL Movie Awards are India’s first and only movie awards that recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomise diversity in the uniqueness of content. New Age Cinema has seen a lot of success and international recognition thanks to its unique and noteworthy content be it films or web. In India, however, the segment is yet to achieve recognition and the grandeur associated with it and Reel Awards are a step towards embracing that change.
| Edited by: Sameeksha
