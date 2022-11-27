News18 Showreel 2022 LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, More Talk Bollywood

Read more

to talk about the year gone by and all other things Bollywood.

This year’s conference kicks off with Kartik Aaryan. Riding high on the success of blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has two more big releases in the pipeline. These include Freddy and Shehzada. Another actor to look forward to at the conference is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor, who was last seen in Doctor G, is set to enthrall audiences with his action avatar in An Action Hero this year.

One of Bollywood’s biggest actresses Kajol is also participating in the conference this year. The actress, who will soon be seen in Salaam Venky, will be joined by actor-director Revathy. Another iconic actor that will be seen at the News18 Showreel conference this year is Anupam Kher. Having starred in three big movies this year — The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and Uunchai, Kher has had a memorable year at the movies. He will be joined by his son, actor Sikandar Kher.

Others gracing the grand event include music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Saiyami Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yami Gautam, Subhash Ghai, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, and Vidyut Jamwal, among others.

In a press note, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO-Hindi news of News18, said, “It is only natural for India’s No. 1 News Network to take the lead in developing and launching new path-breaking and industry-defining initiatives. News18 Showreel is another such offering from the Network — the biggest conclave of its kind by a news platform that will engage top stars and key industry stakeholders to discuss the future of entertainment in the country. I am personally very excited about this initiative and also confident that it will also be very well received by our audiences.”

