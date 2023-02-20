News18 Showsha Reel Award for Comic Role: Maniesh Paul, Rajpal Yadav, Renuka Sahane | Their Turn to Smile

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

There are numerous characters in the Indian cinema who cracked us up, with their impeccable wit and humour. News18 Showsha Reel Awards honours those who impressed us the most.

The nominations for Best Performance in a Comic Role are:

Maniesh Paul: The first nominee on our list is funnyman, anchor and actor Maniesh Paul for his role in one of the few hit films of 2022, JugJugg Jeeyo. Paul who plays the role of Gurmeet, Kiara Advani’s brother, who does not believe in the institution of marriage, and is hysterical throughout the film. One of the highlights in the film was Paul’s reaction when he found out about his father’s extra-marital affair. The dialogue has become extremely popular as the audiences loved the humour. And it was also reported that the actor improvised the dialogue. Well, we wish him good luck for the award.

Rajpal Yadav: Next on the nomination list is the OG comedy king Rajpal Yadav for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His epic character of Chhote Pandit from the Akshay Kumar-starrer film was immensely loved, which is also the reason why he became a part of the second franchise of the film, and hence on our list too. Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Rajpal’s Chhote Pandit’s comic timing is unmissable in the superhit film. His one-liners and dialogues, and the way he says them, cracked everyone up. Needless to say, no one can ever nail the role of Chhote Pandit in the horror-comedy franchise other than Yadav.

Abhishek Banerjee: In Bhediya, Abhishek Banerjee reprised his role of Jaana from the 2018 released hit Stree in the Varun Dhawan-starrer. He plays the quintessential friend of the hero, who is also scared of him, and will never leave him alone. His dialogues and the conviction with which he delivers them is outstanding. His dialogue about Varun Dhawan carrying blue shorts in his hands, and Abhishek saying ‘yahi chhadi pehen ke raat ko phool khila tha’, not only struck nostalgia with the Jungle Book fans, but his expressions made everyone laugh even more.

Ishaan Khatter: Khatter played Galileo Parthasarthy aka Gullu, a jobless, good-for-nothing horror-film addict and under immense fatherly pressure to find work, in Phone Bhoot who hits upon the idea to float a unique ghost-capturing service. Despite multiple one-liners and punch lines, the film would have fallen flat had it not been Khatter who plays Gullu with a winning confidence.

Renuka Sahane: The veteran actress essayed Vicky Kaushal’s mom in Govinda Naam Mera. In this comedy thriller, she turns out to be one of the masterminds along with Vicky’s Govinda. She played the helpless elderly who sits on a wheelchair and says nothing, but in the latter half of the film, we get to listen to her extremely cunning and funny dialogues, her character also comes out sharp because of her expertise.

Sheeba Chadha: Sheeba Chadha’s Chikni Churrail in Phone Bhoot will remind you of one of the not so scary ghosts from Scary movie. She has also given a new quirky twist to the OG bhutni’s in the typical Bollywood ghost films – and that too an amusing one. Chadha’s expressions throughout the film made her character amusing. One of the highlights of the trailer and the film became her inability to pronounce moksha even after being taught by Kartina Kaif and then the latter telling her that her Hindi is weak.

Vote for your favourite nominee at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

