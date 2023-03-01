News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Amit Trivedi Wins Best Music Award For Qala, Thanks His Entire Team

Amit Trivedi recently attended the News18 Showsha Reel Awards where the composer won the Best Music (Popular Choice) Award for the film Qala. Other nominations in the category were Tanishk Bagchi, Kanishk Seth, Kavita Seth for JugJugg Jeeyo, Pritam for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Javed Mohsin and Vikram Montrose for Shershaah and Kabeer Kathpalia, Savera Mehta for Gehraiyaan.

Amit Trivedi was presented with the award by actresses Neha Dhupia and Tanisha Mukherji. Accepting the trophy, the singer thanked the entire team which worked for Qala and shared that he dedicates his award to all of them. “I love all the albums in the category. All these albums are amazing. To be one amongst them is a big thing for me. Thank you Reel Awards for having me here and giving this award to Qala. I’ll be sharing it with the entire team because I don’t think it is me alone. The reason why Qala is sounding the way it is, is because of five amazing lyrics directors, actors, and producers. I share this with everybody because I think this album is with them," the singer said.

When the host of the show asked Trivedi about the mantra of making successful music, the singer added, “Since day one, I have been a director’s composer. I blindly follow the director’s vision. Lootera and Qala, both were set in the 40s or 50s. He (the director) took me to that era and asked for music that belongs to that time. I just float with the film, story or screenplay. It was amazing."

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards returned after the pandemic and this time, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul on February 25th at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards.

It was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pedneakr, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, Babil Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

