News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Anil Kapoor Wins Best Supporting Actor for JugJugg Jeeyo, Calls it a 'Tough Category'

The forever young star of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor, won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his commendable performance in JugJugg Jeeyo at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded event that honoured films and web series that left a mark in the past one-and-a-half years. Several celebs from the entertainment fraternity, including, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher and others, arrived in their most glamorous avatar to receive the prestigious awards.

The 66-year-old star who mesmerised everyone with his charismatic persona, received the award from presenter Raashii Khanna. The actor expressed his feeling about receiving the award with his moving speech, but before that he indulged in a fun conversation with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Maniesh Paul, who also hosted the big night!

The award night’s presenter, Maniesh Paul said, “I was discussing one thing with Varun Dhawan, that sir is such a big star and he still rehearses his lines, and I have never seen you taking things for granted. Sir, because you are an inspiration and if you tell everyone, what is that magic that you keep alive in yourself? Sir, how do you keep this energy active for so long?"

Anil Kapoor responded, “I don’t know, buddy. I swear. When I wake up in the morning, I feel it’s my first day. Anupam Saab comes to my home and asks me, what are you doing and why are you reading the dialogues. And I tell him, ‘Anupam, I don’t have such a great memory as you. I have a weak memory. So I need to read dialogues and lines again and again until the time I polish the character and I find that I understand it, and after that, I think about the same things and I realise that now I have got things right, and I go to set and forget the things again and get nervous and look at the director. And I stare at the director for a reaction and he stares back at me. Sometimes he feels that the shot is good, and sometimes he thinks, why have we taken him? I always want to make the director happy, and if the director is happy, the producer is also happy, and when the producer is happy, the audience is delighted too, and when the audience is happy, I feel the most contended."

Maniesh adds, “Karan Johar Sir, who is one of the producers whom you made happy is also present here. We should clap for him too.”

Anil Kapoor adds, “Of course, Karan Johar had called me to narrate the film’s story in one line and I said ‘Done, I’m doing this.’ And after that, I liked my script. Post this, when I got to work on the film, I got to know that Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor, (with whom I always wanted to work), Maniesh Paul are also part of the film. This role had slightly grey shades. I got a bit jealous that you (Maniesh) has received the award for a comic role. I should have gotten the award, but anyways, a supporting role is a very tough category."

He added, “Supporting Actor is very difficult to get. I am honoured to get this Supporting Actor Award for JugJugg Jeeyo. Thank you, Karan, and Thank You Raj Mehta. Thank you the entire star cast, I love all of you all over here. Mr Kher, Mr Gulshan Grover, everybody, Ramesh ji, I’m a big fan. I tried a lot working with you, but I couldn’t.”

Anil Kapoor competed against Vijay Varma who played the role of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings, Pankaj Tripathi for Mimi, Jaideep Ahlawat for An Action Hero, Gulshan Devaiah for Badhaai Do, and Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 2. Anil Kapoor won the award for Jugjugg Jeeyo. The veteran actor played husband of Neetu Kapoor in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film.

