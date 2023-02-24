News18 Showsha Reel Awards: B Praak, Jubin Nautiyal, Shahid Mallya | All on Song, Who's the Best?

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

“Where words fail, music speaks,” Hans Christian Andersen’s words stand true each time we think about the power of good music. And with great music, we have great voices that work no less than therapy. News18 Showsha Reel Awards honour those who have been winning hearts all over the world with their soothing voices.

The nominations for the Best Playback Singer (Male) are:

(1) Jubin Nautiyal: Jubin Nautiyal makes it to the list of nominees for his song Raatan Lambiyaan in Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah. While the movie is a blockbuster, the song Raatan Lambiyaan is also one of the most loved songs of the year. The melodious voice of Jubin, who hails from Uttarakhand, packs the innocence and freshness of the hills. Jubin made his debut in the Indian music industry with the song Ek Mulakat from the film Sonali Cable, and has delivered romantic hits such as Meherbani from Shaukeens and Zindagi from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

(2) Arijit Singh: A recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and several others, Arijit Singh has established himself as one of the leading playback singers of Bollywood. He makes it to the list for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One. The song became one of the most talked about romantic numbers of 2022, as it featured real-life lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and loosely summarized their bond, even before they got married. Singh’s voice became a bonus for music lovers because of the freshness he added.

(3) Prateek Kuhad: Kuhad, who is known for his independent music in Hindi and English, makes it to our list for the song Kasoor picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur. Kuhad is best known for his track ‘cold/mess,’ which also made it to former US President Barack Obama’s list of favourite songs. Kuhad’s music leans towards Americana and folk genres with acoustic sounds and unconventional song structures for most parts.

(4) B Praak: A winner of National Film Award and many others, Pratik Bachan aka B Praak is nominated for the song Mann Bharryaa 2.0 from Shershaah. He started his career as music director with the name of Prakky B. He produced music for a few songs, but got no recognition. In 2012, he met lyricist Jaani and started collaborating with him under the name B Praak. In 2013, they released their first song Soch sung by Harrdy Sandhu and composed by him. The song became a chartbuster and is considered the best Punjabi song of 2013. His song Mann Bharryaa was previously released in 2018 and already had a huge fan base. The song’s new version, along with the pairing of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, made it a fan favourite.

(5) Shahid Mallya: Mallya, who initially gave playback for TV serials, is known for his songs in Hindi, Punjabi and Telugu. Mallya debuted in Bollywood with the song Gurbani from the film Yamla Pagla Deewana. His melodious voice created magic in songs such as Rabba Main to Mar Gaya Oye and Ik Tu Hi Tu for Pankaj Kapur’s directorial debut Mausam. He brought back the old-time charm with his soothing voice in Qala’s Rubaaiyaan, Shauq, and also for Nirbhau Nirvair from the film.

(6) Sachet Tandon: Music director, singer and lyricist, and playback singer Sanchet Tandon is nominated for Maiyya Mainu from the Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur film Jersey. The song made it to the list of the most romantic songs of 2022, and is a favourite among romantic music lovers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here