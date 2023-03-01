Not one, but two young actors won the Best Debut (Jury) awards at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards - Babil Khan for Qala and Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Our jury members, consisting of veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy, decided to have two winners for the category.

Talking about the same, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared that it was a ‘tough decision’. She also added that debutants are being honoured in order to encourage more young actors. “It was a very tough decision for us because this year we had a whole lot of debut actors. We decided to not give one, but two. It is kind enough for everyone to say ‘yes, let’s give awards not just to one person but to two people’ so we encourage young actors to shine bright," she said.

Accepting the award, Babil Khan shared, “The joy of winning collectively is always greater than winning individually. I am so grateful to share this with you, my bro (Shantanu). Thank you team Qala."

Shantanu also congratulated Babil and thanked the jury. He also thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali for believing in him. “Thank you jury for this award. It means a lot. Today is a very special day because today was the day when Gangubai (Kathiawadi, Film) was released and I am getting this award on the same day, it means a lot. There are a lot of people I need to thank, especially everyone who was working for Gangubai, but topping the list is none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir. Thank you, because if you wouldn’t have given me this opportunity or believed in me, I wouldn’t be standing here. That means a lot. This award is for the entire crew for believing in me and the entire team. Thank you News18 for this honour," the young actor said.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards returned after the pandemic and this time, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul on February 25th at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards.

It was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pedneakr, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Huma Quereshi, Babil Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.

