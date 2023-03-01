The News18 Showsha Reel Awards saw a star-studded evening that concluded with honouring the talents who have been impressing us with their prolific performances. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. While the popular choice winners were decided by audiences’ precious votes, the jury members consisted of Ramesh Sippy, Sriram Raghavan Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy. After a lot of discussion and consideration, our respected jury hand-picked actors and films that managed to make an impact in the last one-and-a-half years.

Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma starrer Darlings bagged the Jury Award for the Best Film at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The film is helmed by debutante director Jasmeet K Reen and co-produced by Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also marks Alia and Shaheen’s debut as producers.

In Alia’s absence, her sister Shaheen Bhatt was present to receive the award along with Jasmeet and Gaurav Verma, CEO of Red Chillies. The award was presented to them by filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and actor Jaaved Jaaferi. The director expressed her gratitude towards her entire team from actors, producers and her ‘kickass’ crew. She thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Alia, Shaheen and Gaurav for showing faith in her and backing her vision. Shaheen, on the other hand, expressed that they couldn’t have a better film to debut with other than Darlings. It was released on Netflix last year.

News18 Showsha Reel Awards came back after the pandemic and this time, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai on February 25.

