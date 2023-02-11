News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn Among Nominees for Best Actor in Web Series

With the popularity and rise of the OTT platforms in the past few years, audiences have come across several experimental shows and films that saw actors shine in never-seen-before avatars. At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, we recognise those talents who have been weaving magic on the small screen and honour them for the dedication towards their craft and fulfilling their commitment to entertain viewers.

Here are the nominees for Popular Choice Best Actor in Web Series category:

Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

Before ruling the digital space, Manoj Bajpayee had already established himself as a bankable actor with his big-screen films such as Satya, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Aligarh, among others. Raj and DK’s The Family Man and its second season saw Bajpayee play the character of a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer. Manoj Bajpayee displays the conflicts of a man balancing two lives with a fineness, which once again goes on to prove why he is the trusted choice for directors.

Randeep Hooda (CAT)

In this crime thriller, Randeep Hooda plays the character of a man who worked as a CAT for the police during the 1990s insurgency in Punjab. His character eventually focuses on avenging his parent’s death. The actor received rave reviews for his performance in the series.

Ajay Devgn (Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness)

The remake of the British series Luther saw Ajay Devgn play the role of a cop whose life falls apart after a series of incidents. Although a remake, the series went on to be one of the most popular ones, especially because of the way Devgn held the show together with his performance.

Pankaj Tripathi (Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach)

Several filmmakers have called Pankaj Tripathi one of the busiest and best actors in current times and that makes perfect sense if we look at the kind of performances he has churned out in his career. From a mafia don in Mirzapur, the actor transformed into an unorthodox and goofy, yet smart lawyer in the series Criminal Justice. Besides the engaging plot of the courtroom drama, Tripathi’s effortless acting remains one of the highlights of the web series.

Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat 2)

Jitendra Kumar, also known as Jeetu Bhaiya for the series Kota Factory, is one of the most promising actors on OTT. Panchayat saw him play the role of an engineer who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a village due to a lack of other job options. The show gave him a great platform to showcase his acting chops and Kumar didn’t let his fans down.

Bobby Deol (Aashram 3)

Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol’s Aashram received a lot of flak for its controversial plot, involving a self-styled godman. But Deol made the show memorable with his spine-chilling performance as a conman masquerading as a godman. The show revolves around Deol’s character and he stands tall and carries it on his shoulders.

​Vote for your favourite nominee at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

