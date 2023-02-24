News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Monica, O My Darling, Brahmastra, Gangubai, Qala | 'Best' Sound of Music

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

While 2022 was a year filled with path-breaking content, the talented music-composers churned out trending chartbusters — a mix of experimental, old-school and refreshing tunes.

The nominees for the Best Music are:

Monica, O My Darling (Achint Thakkar)- Achint Thakkar brought the flavour of the 1970s and the 1980s pop and disco music into the pulpy world of Vasan Bala. The discography that consisted of six songs exuded the retro RD Burman and Asha Bhosle style of music. From Yeh Ek Zindagi, which sounded like an iconic foot-tapping cabaret number, to a slow ballad song Hills of Malabar, Thakkar truly delivered a unique bouquet of songs for the audience to cherish and which seamlessly added gravitas to the storyline of the film.

Brahmastra Part One-Shiva (Pritam)- While fans were eagerly waiting for Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure film, many were rooting for Pritam to dish out some memorable tracks. And then came Kesariya, which became the soul of Brahmastra, followed by a dance mix version that resonated equally. Some other songs from the album like Deva Deva, Dance Ka Bhoot and Rasiya have been loved thanks to the catchy beats and rhythm.

Gangubai Kathiawadi (Sanjay Leela Bhansali)- Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are known for their melodious songs. Donning the music composer’s hat for his critically-acclaimed Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali carved out a traditional and folk outline for this discography. The Dholida song is an apt number for garba, Shikayat a remarkable Qawaali that captures the angst of the main character, Jab Saiyaan and Meri Jaan are sensuous and mischievous. Muskurahat is a ghazal weaved in Raag Madhubanti with minimal and impactful arrangements.

Qala (Amit Trivedi)- The music album of Qala was a challenging task for Amit Trivedi. The songs moved everyone with their simplicity and finesse. The Tripti Dimri, Baabil Khan and Swastika Mukherjee starrer was embellished with soulful tracks such as Ghodey Pe Sawaar, Shauq, Nirbhau Nirvair, Phero Na Najariya and others. The album presented a sonorous mix of nostalgia and pathos. While the songs kept trending on Instagram reels, Trivedi has added another feather in his cap with this album.

Shershaah (Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Javed Mohsin and Vikram Montrose)- Shershah is considered to be the best film of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s career. While it depicted the story of a real-life Kargil hero, the movie struck a chord thanks to a chartbuster album. Not only did the songs Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha rule the roost at the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200, the album also reached a milestone by becoming the fastest Indian album to surpass 1 billion streams across every music platform.

Gehraiyaan (Kabeer Kathpalia and Savera Mehta)- The Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday film was an unconventional one. For two independent music-composers to create a soundscape that adds gravitas through viral hits like Doobey, Beqaaboo and Gehraiyaan title track was a major feat, considering it was their first major film debut. The tracks have been mixed with electronic and techno beats. The album remains a huge craze among music lovers.

