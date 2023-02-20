News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, Divya Dutta | The Positive for the 'Negative'

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

Last year, several actors made us fall in love with their performances, but there were some who were definitely ‘hero’ in being ‘anti-heroes’. Vijay Varma as a toxic husband in Darlings to Mouni Roy as Junoon in Brahmastra gave stellar performances.

The nominees for Best Performance in a Negative Role are:

Divya Dutta (Dhaakad)

Even though the film failed the leave a mark at the box office, Divya Dutta surely impressed all with her villainous character, Rohini. She essayed the mastermind of an arms and human trafficking racket and was ruthless on-screen.

Mouni Roy (Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva)

Roy’s character as Junoon in Ayan Mukerji directorial was widely appreciated by all. She played the villainous character with utmost ease and confidence. Following the release of the film, many called Mouni’s role better than Alia’s Isha.

Vijay Varma (Darlings)

In Darlings, Vijay Varma played the role of Hamza Shaikh — a toxic and abusive husband. However, tables turned after his wife (played by Alia Bhatt) decided to take revenge on him. Varma’s performance clearly overshadowed everyone else in the film.

Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Actor Vijay Raaz played the role of a trans woman in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He played his role with confidence and full perfection. However, Raaz’s role also sparked a debate on social media with netizens asking why a trans person wasn’t cast.

Bobby Deol (Love Hostel)

In Love Hostel, Bobby Deol played the role of an assassin named Vijay Singh Dagar. He was sent to kill a young inter-religious couple Ahmed and Jyoti, played by Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. Deol was too good in the way he played his role and was undoubtedly the backbone of the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan (Chup: Revenge of the Artist)

Dulquer Salmaan played the role of a serial killer in this psychological crime thriller. The actor was brilliant in his performance and the film completely belonged to him. May found his portrayal of emotions from pain, anger and madness in the climax mind-blowing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here