At the recent News18 Showsha Reel Awards, actress Neha Dhupia received the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Award for her work in A Thursday. The film starred Yami Gautam in the lead role. On receiving the award, Neha penned a gratitude note and also shared a bundle of BTS pictures from the sets.

The note read, “#athursday you truly are a gift that keeps giving. @cnnnews18 thank you for honouring me with the best supporting actress award… it feels so credible and incredible all at once. Picture number 3 is a clear depiction of what my lunch breaks would look like… lying on one side caus that’s the only way to rest it up when you are 8 months pregnant. It really was the hardest layer I have added to a performance. But worth every bit of it…"

“@behzu @yamigautam @atulkulkarni_official @alobo2112 @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @ayeshakhanna20 and everyone on our crazy cool team I’m bringing this one back for us. @angadbedi I love you and thank you for always believing, n calling me ‘unstoppable’ now I don’t know whether you mean in life or just me when I start talking.”

On a closing note she added, “I said this on stage and saying it again here, I am bringing this one back for every woman and every mother who ever is at a crossroad and has to choose between her professional dreams and her personal aspirations, I promise you… you can do both! Here’s proof.”

Earlier on receiving the award, she had said on stage, “I’d like to thank a couple of wonderful men who gave me this role during my pregnancy. I was 8 months pregnant while performing the character. I also thank my husband (Angad) who pushed me so hard for the role. And I would also like to thank the most important person who was there with me throughout the shoot - my son Gurikh. Lastly, I would like to dedicate this award to every woman out there who often finds herself at crossroads to pursue a profession after becoming a mother.”

The other stars who were nominated alongside Neha in the Best Supporting Role category were Shefali Shah (Darlings), Swastika Mukherjee (Qala), Radhika Apte (Monica, O My Darling), Neetu Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo) and Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files).

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor was also honoured with the Best Supporting Actor award for JugJugg Jeeyo. Several celebs were present at the extravagant event. Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari were among those in attendance.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

