News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Rajkummar Rao Wins Best Actor Jury Award For Monica O My Darling, Pens Gratitude Note
News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Rajkummar Rao Wins Best Actor Jury Award For Monica O My Darling, Pens Gratitude Note

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 18:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Rajkummar Rao wins the Best Actor (Jury) award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

Rajkummar Rao was honoured with the Best Actor Award for Monica, O My Darling. He dedicated the honour to the film's director Vasan Bala.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair in B-Town. The event took place on February 25, honouring actors and filmmakers for their contribution in the entertainment industry with films and shows. Rajkummar Rao was presented with the Jury Award in the Best Actor category for his work in Monica, O My Darling.

On receiving the award, he shared on stage, “Thank you so much jury. Thank you Vasan (Bala) – the man, the only reason behind Monica, O My Darling. The film is because of you. We all keep saying that, and we have to believe it now. Thank you Akansha (Ranjan Kapoor), Huma (Qureshi), Radhika (Apte), Sikander (Kher). It was a very special film always, but to get an award, I think that has added a lot to it." Monica, O My Darling is a whodunnit with bunch of twists and turns.

The actor also took to his social media handle to share a photo of himself with the award and wrote, “Won the Best Actor award at #News18ReelAwards for #MonicaOMyDarling. Thank you jury. Thank you team #Monica." The actor looked dapper in a blazer and donned one of his brightest smiles as he received the award. The award was presented to him by Ram Madhvani and Divya Dutta.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan was also honoured with the jury award for the best actress for her impeccable performance in Jalsa. Besides them, other celebs who won the prestigious News18 Showsha Reel Award include Anupam Kher, Huma Qureshi, Jasleen Royal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others marked their attendance.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

