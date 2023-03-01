The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was recently held to honour talent from the entertainment industry. The event was no less than a star studded affair with several actors, musicians and filmmakers marking their attendance. Popular Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya, who was also a part of the extravagant event, was honoured with the Best Playback Singer award for his work in Qala. He was presented with the award by veteran composer Jatin Pandit.

A beautifully shot musical film, Qala follows the journey of a talented singer in the 1920s with a rising career and her challenges with self-doubt and her mother’s disdain. The film has an ensemble cast of Tripti Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Varun Grover, Amit Sial and more. The film is directed by Anvita Dutt.

Shahid Mallya provided the voice for Babil, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan. Giving life to his character of a classical maestro, Shahid has woven the threads of each word of every song he sang beautifully. Three of his songs from the film - Rubaaiyan, Shauq and Nirbhau Nirvair - were nominated at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. They have received immense love from the audience with everyone hailing Shahid Mallya for his mellifluous voice.

On winning the award, the singer expressed gratitude, and also thanked Qala’s music composer Amit Trivedi for giving him this opportunity. At the same event, Amit Trivedi also bagged the Best Music award for Qala. Shahid even sang a few verses on the stage and it received massive applause from the audience.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in

attendance.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

