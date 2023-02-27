The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded event that honoured films and web series that left a mark in the past one-and-a-half years. Several celebs from the entertainment fraternity, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor and others, arrived in their most glamorous avatar to receive the prestigious awards. With Shershaah emerging as the Best Film in the Popular Choice category, it was truly a proud moment for the entire team behind one of the most loved films of 2021.

Sidharth Malhotra’s biopic of the brave martyred soldier Vikram Batra, who laid his life for the country during the Kargil War, was voted the winner by the public through a voting system. Other nominees that contended for the award included Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, epic fantasy-adventure film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Ajay Devgn’s edge-of-the-seat thriller Drishyam 2 and Anupam Kher starrer, The Kashmir Files.

Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy presented the award to Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala, the producers of Shershaah. In his acceptance speech, Shabbir Boxwala said, “Shershaah has been so special for us and we’ve been receiving love from the audiences on all sorts of platforms. We’ve received a lot of accolades and glory. But today it’s very special because our lead characters, who were the soul of the film, Vikram and Dimple, have become real life husband and wife. It’s special because on Day 1 we started with the love scene in the film. And when we all watched the monitor, everyone’s expression was that they look so good together. And today they’re together forever."

Shabbir Boxwala called Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra to join him on the stage. He added, “Unfortunately there was COVID and the whole world was suffering. People were locked down in the house. One person who was locked down in the house as well was the master, Karan Johar. Because he was so busy, he could be there to look over the music, the editing etc. And that’s why Shershaah is what it is today."

Karan Johar thanked Shabbir Boxwala for beginning the journey of Shershaah as well as Sidharth Malhotra. The film-maker and producer expressed, “This film would not be possible without the support and love of Captain Vikram Batra’s family, and Vishal I have to say, that you’ve been such an amazing support. You, your parents, your sisters have all been such a source of inspiration and love for everyone. They actually saw their son, their brother in Sid. There was and there will be no better Vikram Batra than Sidharth Malhotra."

Karan Johar further recalled, “I still remember the moment where I sat opposite Kiara where we discussed the role of Dimple. And I remember how moved she was by Dimple’s story. That truly is the story of just forever love. And I am so glad that Kiara has found her forever love in the journey of this film, in Sid. To me, I feel like these are two of the kids I saw running around the company, found each other and got married. It seems like an eternally beautiful love story. Just like Shershaah has been for all of us."

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film-maker concluded his speech by extending his gratitude to Ramsh Sippy, “I like to thank Ramesh Sippy. The very first award I ever won was given to me by Ramesh Ji. I feel like life has come full circle. I still remember the day I watched Sholay when I was almost six years old in Minnerva. I remember being at the premiere of Shaan. I just remember watching and weeping at Shakti. And I remember every moment of this legend’s filmography. Thank you sir, for being the filmmaker you’ve been and contributing so hugely to the filmography of our times."

