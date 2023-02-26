News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Sidharth Malhotra Wins Best Actor, Vikram Batra's Twin Vishal Congratulates 'Reel Brother'

News18 Showsha Reel Awards concluded on Saturday night with Sidharth Malhotra winning Best Actor for Shershaah. The award was presented to him by none other than Vikram Batra’s brother Vishal Batra. While Sidharth and Vishal shared a heartfelt moment on stage, Vishal took to Instagram and congratulated his ‘reel brother’. For the unversed, Sidharth essayed the role of Vikram Batra in Shershaah.

Sharing a picture with the actor, Vishal wrote, “Absolute joy and pleasure giving away the Best Actor award to my favourite Sidharth Malhotra for “Shershaah” in CNN News 18 ShowshaReel Awards 2023 in a blistering ceremony at TajLands Mumbai…. Many congratulations my reel brother Sid and gods blessings as you continue your journey…"

Fans took to the comments section and showered the picture with much love. “Jis tarah ap kabhi apne bhai ko nahi bhoologe waise hi ham bhi kabhi shershaah ko nahi bhoolenge," a fan wrote. “Sir we all are proud of your brother. Captain Batra is the real hero of our nation❤️👏👏. Hearty congratulations Sid and entire Shershaah team," added another. “2 super stars in one Frame," a third comment read.

Sidharth’s performance in Shershaah has gone down as one of his performances to date. The actor moved everyone to tears with his portrayal of Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardee Vikram Batra who became the face of the Kargil War. Sidharth’s portrayal not only won fans over but also received much love from the Batra family.

The film will also remain special for Sidharth’s fans for he fell in love with Kiara Advani while making the film. The actress played his on-screen love, Dimple Chinna. Earlier this month, Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot. The couple broke the internet with their wedding pictures and videos. They hosted a wedding party in Mumbai with Vishal Batra joining the couple for the bash.

