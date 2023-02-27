Some of the biggest names from Indian cinema graced the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, held in Mumbai recently. This year, the awards celebrated the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honoured all achievers and stars on February 25. The awards brought together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof.

Stars who took home trophies on the awards night included Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao. Some of them also took to social media, post the awards, to express their excitement as their hard work was recognised. They shared notes of gratitude, as well as photos with our shining new trophy.

Sidharth Malhotra won the Best Actor award in the popular choice category for his role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Shershaah. He shared a photo with the trophy and wrote, “Thank you so much to the @cnnnews18 #ShowshaReelAwards2023 for honoring me with the Best Actor award for #Shershaah. I am truly humbled for this recognition. This movie will always be special to me, and I’m glad that it has resonated with audiences as well.

Big love and respect."

Bhumi Pednekar, who won the Breakthrough Performance of the Year award, given by the jury, penned a long note on Instagram and posed with the golden trophy that looked like the perfect accessory with her outfit for the night.

“Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan," she wrote.

Rajkummar Rao, who was chosen by the jury as the Best Actor for his performance in Monica, O My Darling, shared a photos of his winning moment on the stage and also a photo of his trophy.

Anupam Kher bagged the Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award for his role in The Kashmir Files. The actor, who has a delightful bond with his mother Dulari, shared her reaction to his big win as he showed the trophy to her. The sweet video uploaded on Twitter shows Anumpam Kher’s mother praising and blessing the actor for his hard work.

Neha Dhupia pulled some powerful poses for social media as she showed off her trophy. She won the Best Supporting actress award for her role in A Thursday.

Actor and anchor Maniesh Paul won the Best Actor in a Comic Role (Popular Choice) award. He posed with his trophy and wrote, “And it happened again!!! Won the BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE FOR JUG JUGG JEEYO last nite at the @news18 @showsha_ awards… Cant thank you all enough!! Thanks for all the love again and again. Thank you @karanjohar sir @apoorva1972 @raj_a_mehta @dharmamovies for making me a part of this wonderful journey called JUG JUGG JEEYO."

Actress Divya Dutta win the Best Actor in a Negative Role award in the popular choice category for her role in Dhaakad. She shared, “#Rohini wins hearts! It was overwhelming to receive the best actor in a negative role for #Dhaakad at the #news18reelmovieawards .thankyou my dear @razylivingtheblues for seeing the hard-core baddie in me! I honestly was surprised when you cast me.what a fun journey it was! Big hugs to my team !"

Kiara Advani was named the Star of the Year at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, for her performances in Jugjugg Jeeyo, Shershaah, Govinda Naam Mera and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A day later, she won another award for her performance this year. She posted photos of both the trophies.

Other winners of the night included Vidya Balan, who won the Best Actress (Jury) for Jalsa, and Manoj Bajpayee, who was given the Best Actor award in the Web Series category for The Family Man Season 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here