The News18 Showsha Reel Awards, held on February 25, was a star-studded event with the shining stars of the industry in attendance. While the awards recognised talents who have entertained us in recent times and honoured them for their contribution to the film industry, it also saw one of the most trending musicians enthrall the crowd with his creativity and charm. We are talking about none other than composer Yashraj Mukhate, who gave a completely new meaning to music and social media trends. We all know him for giving an unimagined twist to the plainest of dialogues, which might not have caught anyone’s attention if not for his rendition. Case in point, Rasode Mein Kaun Tha (Saath Nibhaana Saathiya) or Tuada Kutta Tommy (Shehnaaz Gill’s dialogue from Bigg Boss 13).

The social media sensation, whose songs take only minutes to go viral, performed with a team of backup dancers at the News18 event which took place at Taj Lands End on Saturday evening. Dressed in a black suit, he opened with the song Tuada Kutta Tommy which was originally a rant by Shehnaaz Gill in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. The enthusiastic group of dancers matched the beats of the remix and entertained the audience present at the venue.

It was followed by ‘Shafiq Meri Baat Suno’, which is based on an audio of a woman telling a guy named Shafiq that he had no business telling her that he loves her. Keeping the guests tapping their feet and cheering all throughout, he moved on to the third and final track for which he asked the audience to join him. Present in the audience were stars like Vidya Balan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, among others.

Yashraj Mukhate ended his dynamic set with one of the most viral videos of 2021 - ‘Pawri Hori Hai’. The track is based on the video of Pakistani influencer-actress, Dananeer.

News18 Showsha Reel Awards came back after the pandemic and this time, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. The Popular Choice Awards were selected by our voters, on the other hand, the jury members consisted of Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

