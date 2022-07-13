Next Schedule Of Chiranjeevi’s Godfather To Resume In Mumbai From July 28

Chiranjeevi’s fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Godfather after the failure of his latest release Acharya at the box office. There is good news for the veteran actor’s fans. According to reports, 70 percent of this film’s shooting has been completed. Reportedly, the remaining schedule of this film will start on July 28 in Mumbai.

Reports claim that all major sequences involving Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan will be shot in Mumbai. Shooting for this schedule will continue till August 4. After that, remaining sequences will be filmed in Hyderabad.

Salman is playing a key role in this film. Makers are hoping that Salman’s name will increase the viewership for Godfather.

Apart from this news, there is other information related to Godfather which has made Chiranjeevi’s fans happy. There are reports that a famous OTT platform offered to buy Godfather’s Hindi digital streaming rights for Rs 45 crore. As of now, there is no official confirmation about this. It is also not known which OTT platform wants to acquire the rights of Godfather.

Till now, makers have not finalised the release date. However, a few reports calim that the film is likely to be released on the occasion of Dussehra. It remains to be seen whether this date will be officially announced by makers or not.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Salman, Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Rehan Katrawale and other actors are playing important roles in the movie.

Godfather is the remake of hit Malayalam film Lucifer. Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. It narrates the story of how a mysterious man takes over the throne after the death of one political leader.

