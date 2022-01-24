Next Song Of Ravi Teja's Khiladi To Be Out On Republic Day

Last seen in the lead role in Krack, Ravi Teja is returning with back-to-back films in 2022, one of them being Khiladi, helmed by Ramesh Varma. Khiladi is a forthcoming Telugu action film in which the ‘Mass Maharaja’ will portray a double role. The film is proceeding at a rapid speed and is nearing completion.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi will be playing the female leads in Khiladi. The film is set to be released in cinemas on February 11. However, with the rise in Covid-19 cases there in a strong buzz that the Ravi Teja film might be postponed.

The film’s US distributor though insists that it will be released on February 11 with the US premieres taking place on February 10. Fly High Cinemas has affirmed this by releasing a statement that they have purchased the rights to Khiladi.

The tracks from the movie, composed by Devi Sri Prasad of Pushpa fame, are causing quite a stir. The lyrical video for the third song, Atta Sudake, was unveiled a few days ago. The video for the upbeat song showed Ravi Teja and Meenakshi show off their dancing skills. The duo complemented each other’s steps to wow us all. Atta Sudake from Khiladi has already amassed over 5 million views and is now dominating the charts on YouTube.

After the success of Atta Sudake, the team behind Khiladi is now gearing up to release the 4th song from the album. The song is named full kick. According to recent reports, the fourth song Full Kick will be released on Republic Day, January 26. The makers announced this by posting a new poster on Twitter.

Ravi Teja has a few more fascinating projects in the works as well. He will next be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao, a biopic about an infamous robber from the 1970s.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.