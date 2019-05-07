English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Next Stop on Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's European Vacay is the Romantic Lake Como
According to an entertainment magazine, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are on a romantic getaway in Europe.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly on a European vacation. The Bollywood couple was recently spotted in Switzerland, where a picture they clicked with some fans went viral. It is being reported that they are heading towards Lake Como next.
filmfare.com quoted a source as saying, "Both of them have been keeping extremely busy and were planning a holiday for a while now. This looked like the perfect time and Ranbir and Alia will soon be off to Lake Como as they love its scenic beauty. The two plan to go see various places across Europe. Post this holiday, they will get back to work.”
Lake Como became popular after cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma tied the knot there in 2017, followed by Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who got married at the Villa Del Balbianello in Italy on 14th and 15th November.
Filmfare shared the picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with their fans in Switzerland.
Rumours have been making the rounds of social media, speculating that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot soon. However, there has been no official confirmation in the matter from the lovebirds' side or on behalf of their families.
On the movies front, Ralia's first film together, Brahmastra, has been pushed back several months to summer 2020. Director Ayan Mukerji announced the news in a social media post in April.
Separately, Alia will now be working on Sadak 2, which will her first collaboration with filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt. Sadak 2 will star the likes of Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.
On the other hand, Ranbir will commence shooting for Shamshera, a dacoit drama, featuring Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, Reportedly, Shamshera will see Ranbir play a double role.
