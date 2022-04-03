Nia Sharma Aces The Cartwheel Like A Pro With Salman Yusuff Khan in Gym; Watch

Actress and model Nia Sharma is one of the hottest stars in the tv industry. The actress never fails to impress her fans with her steamy pictures and videos. The actress is an avid social media user and she likes to share intriguing glimpses from her personal and professional life on social media. Maintaining the trajectory, the actress took to Instagram on Sunday and shared an interesting video in which she is seen acing a cartwheel in the gym with dancer Salman Yusuff Khan.

In her latest Instagram Reel, we see Nia and Salman in the gym as they both shake hands and then rolled together, as they perform a cartwheel and stop at the same point. The video features Rock Band Kaleo’s song Way Down We Go, and it adds another vibe to the short clip. In the video, we see Nia dressed in a black cropped top and matching jeggings, while Salman donned a white t-shirt and matching loosely fitted pants.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Tag Team @salmanyusuffkhan ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

Soon after the video hit the photo-sharing platform, Nia’s friends chimed into the comments section, and heaped praise on the actress. While Kratika Sengar Dheer wrote, “Oh my God Nia…. Superrr se bhi uparr tha yeh toh. ❤️,” Nia’s on-screen mother from Jamai Raja wrote, “Awesome kiddo ❤️.” Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Way to go."

Fans too liked Nia’s video and dropped heart and fire emoticons over the post. One of the fans wrote, “You looking so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️,” another said, “Awesome .”

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress shared an interesting video on Instagram. Earlier, she had shared a steamy black and white video. In the short clip, Nia can be seen walking in the hallway flaunting her toned body. The Naagin actor can be seen wearing denim jeans paired with a sexy crop top. As she walks like a boss lady, her wavy hair flow in the air. To complete her look, Nia wore black shades and a cross locket.

Captioning the video, she wrote the feeling of every girl. She captioned the video as “Every girl’s walk after she gets over ‘Him’,” followed by wink emoji.

On the work front, Nia is popularly known for doing television shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin. In 2020, Nia appeared as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

