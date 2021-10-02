Nia Sharma and Rahul Vaidya to Come Together for Something 'Big', Actress Shares Post on Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday to announce something ‘big’. The actress shared a few pictures with singer Rahul Vaidya and informed fans about their collaboration. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a pink lehenga top, on the other hand, Rahul is wearing a pink t-shirt with denim jacket and bottoms.

" @rahulvaidyarkv 💯❤️8th Oct! Mark your date. We are coming with something BIG 🔥

#GarbeKiRaat," the actress wrote alongside the pictures on the photo-video sharing platform.

Nia always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

