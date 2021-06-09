Nia Sharma Apologises to Devoleena for Making 'Personal' Attack on Her Over Pearl V Puri Case

A heated argument took place between Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nia Sharma on Twitter over the alleged rape case against actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019 and subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Ever since the news surfaced on social media, many from the TV industry including Ekta Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Aly Goni, Krystle D’Souza, Nia Sharma, and Anita Hassanandani have spoken out in favour of Pearl saying they stand by him. However, Devoleena urged people to refrain from jumping to conclusions on Pearl’s innocence or guilt.

Now, Nia has publicly apologised to Devoleena for “getting personal". Nia took to her Instagram handle and shared an apology note for Devoleena. Her note read, “My mom, brother, and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go… Hey, @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal… I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it.”

Devoleena accepted her apology and warmly replied, “Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if I have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother, and Ravi. Stay safe and take care.”

Nia, who extended support to Pearl on Twitter, had taken an indirect dig at Devoleena, saying, “Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell big sister that we cannot have a strike and candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also, Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena hit back at her tweeting, “Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai (Please tell her that nobody becomes a good human just by showing fashion skills. Good thinking and a good heart is necessary, the lack of which is seen).And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee (Here also she has become a judge). Rather focus on your photoshoots."

