Nia Sharma Birthday Special! Naagin 4 to Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, TV Shows the Actress Featured In

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NIA SHARMA: Nia Sharma is among the most famous television personalities in India. She embarked on her beautiful journey in the entertainment industry with the show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha and later went on to give outstanding performances with Behenein and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

The actress has without a doubt made a remarkable impression on the daily soaps she got featured in. With her amazing talent and strong screen presence, she has become a household name. As the actress celebrates her birthday on this day, let’s take a look back at the shows with which she stole everyone’s heart.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

Nia Sharma is currently a participant in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi and is hosted by Maniesh Paul. Recently Nia delivered a power-packed performance alongside choreographer partner Tarun Raj Nihalani. The duo was seen grooving to the tunes of the retro track, Khatooba. Taking a wild approach, the two were seen dressed as tribal people, while the classic song was mixed with background noises of wild animals. Jamai Raja

The 2014 released drama starred Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, and Achint Kaur in pivotal roles. Nia was seen portraying the character of Roshni Patel, wife of Siddharth (role essayed by Ravi Dubey) and daughter of Durga Devi (played by Achint Kaur). The plot of this show revolved around differences between Roshni and Durga Devi which Siddharth tries to resolve. Naagin 4

The fictional series that aired on Colors TV featured Nia Sharma in the lead role of Brinda Parekh. The actress received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of this character as well as for her gorgeous looks. The Ekta Kapoor created show has launched 6 seasons so far. The latest one features Tejasswi Prakash as the main character. Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai

As the name suggests the show is based on the relationship of two sisters, Jeevika (played by Krystle D’Souza) and Manvi (played by Nia Sharma). Nia’s character in this show is a bubbly younger sister who wants to help everyone but she often gets herself in trouble. Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon also play key roles in this Star plus drama. Jamai 2.0

Making a return on the public demand – Jamai Raja’s sequel, Jamai 2.0 aired on the OTT platform Zee5 in 2019. However, this version came with a twist in the plot as Siddharth (Ravi Dubey) is seen seeking revenge on Roshini’s (Nia Sharma) mother Durga Devi (Achint Kaur) who owns a chain of nightclubs. The chemistry between Nia and Ravi has been much appreciated in this show. Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India

The famous reality show which airs on the Colors channel every year is all about overcoming one’s fear and winning the challenges put in front of the participants. Nia Sharma was amongst the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India which included Rithvik Dhanjani, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Aly Goni, and Jay Bhanushali and a few others. The actress survived the show till the end by giving unbelievable performances in the tasks and eventually took away the winner’s trophy from the show’s host Rohit Shetty.Nia Sharma, Nia Sharma birthday, Nia Sharma TV shows

