Nia Sharma Blasts Trolls: Do I have to Always Post Video or Picture Wearing Mask?

TV actress Nia Sharma had recently taken to her Instagram account to share a video of herself enjoying a late night bicycle ride. Cycling on an empty lane, the actress had captioned the video as, "Ride and glide." However, netizens were not quite happy with the video. Soon after she posted it, there were a number of Instagram users who slammed the actress for riding outdoors without a mask and accused her of not taking necessary safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surprised by the negative comments, Nia lashed out at them saying she didn't know she has to always put up a post wearing a mask. “I don’t understand why people on social media have to point out that I wasn’t wearing a mask in the video. Do I have to always click a picture or post a video with a mask on? I did not know that there was a rule about taking a picture only after wearing a mask," she told Time of India.

Adding further she said, "If I can shoot with 40 people around me, and not wear a mask when I am in character and in front of the camera, then I can also remove the mask for a few seconds when I am cycling late evening for some fresh air. If you see the video, there was no one around me. I don’t have to always click a picture in a mask. I’m aware about safety precautions.”

This is not the first time that Nia has put up a social media post riding a bicycle. She often keeps updating her social media timelines with brisk riding sessions. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nia has begun the shooting of Naagin 4, and the show will air soon. Earlier in May, the show's producer Ekta Kapoor had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. In an IGTV update, the producer had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that, the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.

Recently, the promo of season 4 was released, lead actors of the show Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Rashami Desai can be seen. An ominous voice over reveals that the ‘biggest secret’ will be revealed that was hidden inside the temple in the last episodes.