Nia Sharma Celebrates 10 Years of Friendship With Jamai Raja Co-star Ravie Dubey On His Birthday; See Post
1-MIN READ

Nia Sharma Celebrates 10 Years of Friendship With Jamai Raja Co-star Ravie Dubey On His Birthday; See Post

Nia Sharma shares special post on friend Ravi Dubey's birthday.

Nia Sharma shares special post on friend Ravi Dubey's birthday.

Nia Sharma took to Instagram to post a super sweet wish for her Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. The actress also posted an all smiles pic along with a note.

Popular TV celeb Ravie Dubey turned a year older today. Fans and friends from the industry have been pouring in wishes for the actor. Just a while back, Nia Sharma took to her gram and penned a special wish for him. “Rewinding 10 year old memories on your special day Ravi Dubey and let’s also celebrate 10 years of our friendship Today, which we only know how we managed. But Hey! Take a bow for where you have reached in the last 10 years. Your growth has been amazing and inspiring. Have learnt and unlearnt a lot from you. Keep ageing backwards. Happy Birthday Ravi. See you not in goa but here in Mumbai coz i’m not your school friend. Love Nia," she wrote.

In response, Ravie Dubey commented, “Thank you dearest Nia.” Many fans also dropped birthday wishes for the actor in the comment section.

Take a look at her post below:

The actors worked together in Jamai Raja, a 2014 show that became an instant hit among fans. The show ran its course for three years and enjoyed good ratings on a consistent basis. Nia and Ravi did not have a cordial relationship during the shoot of Jamai Raja. However, they sorted out their differences and became good friends again.

The on-screen pair once again came together for the reboot of their popular show in 2019. The acting and the chemistry of the on-screen couple were once again immensely appreciated by the audience.

Meanwhile, Ravie Dubey was last seen in the crime thriller series Matsya Kaand. The web series, released on the OTT platform MX player, received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Ravi played the lead role in Matsya Kaand alongside Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Rajesh Sharma.

