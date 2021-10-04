Nia Sharma Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai: Show Changed My Life Forever

Sunday marked ten years since 'Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna' Hai first aired on television. Remembering the journey that started it all for actress Nia Sharma, the 31-year-old posted an Instagram Reel. She posted a reaction video to a clipping from the show where she was seen with co-star Krystle D'Souza. Nia played the role of Maanvi while Krystle played her elder sister Jeevika.

Captioning the Instagram Reel, Nia wrote, “Intrinsically I’ll always remain Maanvi. This show came and changed my life forever. I practically was going to go back to Delhi to do my post graduation but guess this show was my calling, and I never left Mumbai again. I almost shed a tear every time I hear this song. Shall forever be in my heart.” The actress also mentioned the creators of the show, Siddharth P Malhotra, Sapna Malhotra and said that she could never thank them enough for the opportunity. Mentioning her co-stars from the show, Nia wrote, “Kushal Tandon, Krystle, Karan Tacker, Anju Mahendroo what the hell.. we need to have a reunion.”

Commenting on the show Malhotra wrote, “Love always to my li’l sis.” In the following comment, Malhotra also mentioned, “for the reunion all need to be there and I’ll organise it.”

It was not just Nia who commemorated the tenth anniversary of the show. Kushal also shared a throwback picture on his Instagram story on Sunday. The actor shared the Instagram post shared by Malhotra on his Insta Stories to mark the tenth anniversary of Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai.

Malhotra had shared seven pictures from the sets of Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai on his Instagram handle on Sunday. The pictures included actors Kushal, Tacker, Krystle, Nia, and Abhinav Shukla as well. Malhotra wrote in the caption, “Ten Years Of Ehmmbh, a show created with so much love that till date it gets more and more of it. Thank you all for the love and warmth to this special series of ours.”

Tacker also shared Malhotra’s Instagram post on his Story and wrote, “From the fond memories of this outdoor to a beautiful 2 years. This show was pure heart. Will always be indebted to the fans for the undying love.”

The show aired on Star Plus from October 3, 2011, to September 13, 2013.

