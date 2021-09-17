Nia Sharma Celebrates 31st Birthday in Her New House, Shares Glimpses of the Gala Night

Television actress Nia Sharma celebrated her 31st birthday on Friday with her family and friends. The actress posted glimpses from the gala night on Instagram. Nia celebrated her birthday at her new house. In the opening image, we see the actress standing on the balcony. She picked a beautiful purple dress for the occasion. And, we must say she is looking stunning. We can also spot a birthday cake and a bunch of balloons in the frame. The next picture showed Nia standing next to her brother Vinayy Sharma as they both smile for the camera.

In the caption, Nia tagged her brother and friends, Reyhnaa Pandit, Amrin Chakkiwala, and Robin who showed up for the birthday celebration. The actress wrote in the caption, “17.09.2021 Birthday Birthday Vinayy Sharma. Thank you, Amrin Chakkiwala, Robin and Reyhnaa Pandit, night owls.” With over 1,19,313 likes on Instagram, Nia’s post received much traction and wishes from her fans and fellow actors from the entertainment industry.

Actor Priya Banerjee commented on Nia’s post and wrote, “Happy birthday, stunner.” Actress Aditi Sharma also extended her warm birthday wishes to Nia as she wrote, “Happy birthday Nia.” Actor Shashank Vyas had a special birthday wish for Nia. “I hope your birthday is full of sunshine and rainbows and love and laughter! Sending many good wishes to you on your special day,” read his note.

Actress Achint Kaur commented, “Fly high kiddo. Loads of love and blessings coming your way. Mua” While Bigg Boss season 14 winner and actress Rubina Dilaik sent, “Happiness to you darling.”

Have you checked out Nia’s Instagram post yet? Take a look here:

Nia Sharma was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT as a wild card entry and also featured in a new music video titled Do Ghoont.

