Nia Sharma Checks Vijayendra Kumeria's Intelligence On the Sets Of Naagin 4, Watch the Hilarious Video

Actress Nia Sharma recently shared a funny video from the sets of Naagin 4, featuring her co-star Vijayendra Kumeria. In the video, Nia can be seen asking Vijayendra a funny riddle, she asks “What did the cat say to the elephant?” And, Vijayendra gives the correct answer.

The correct answer and what Vijayendra said was, “Meow”, which made the members of the production crew laugh and also earned him the label of ‘intelligent’ on Nia’s Instagram story. Later, Vijayendra re-shared her story on his Instagram.

This is not the first time that the actors of Naagin 4 were seen having fun on the sets. Earlier, Vijayendra had shared behind-the-scene picture from the sets of the show and teased Nia and Rashami Desai for being lost on their cellphones.

The shooting of Naagin 4 has resumed, and the show will air soon. Earlier in May, the show's producer Ekta Kapoor had revealed that season 4 will be called off soon. In an IGTV update, the producer had announced that a new season, that is Naagin 5, was going to be gifted to the fans of the franchise. But before that the fourth installment will be given a proper send off.