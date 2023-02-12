Nia Sharma is one of the finest and most loved actresses in the television industry. The diva needs no definition as she allows her talent, confidence, choice, and her awesome fashion sense do all the talking. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant always keeps her style game high and slays every attire like a pro. Over the years in the industry, Nia Sharma has proved her acting prowess with various shows. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often posts intriguing pics and videos. Recently, she dropped a super fun video in a sexy white monokini, performing a cartwheel, what happened next will leave you in splits.

In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, Nia is seen falling flat on the beach after she does a headstand on the beach, to perform a cartwheel. She falls on the beach, with sea waves washing her off. Soon, her friends are seen laughing out loud and the actress too cracks up. Next, we see the actress performing a cartwheel on beach, along with her friend, during the majestic sunset view at the beach.

Taking to the captions,she wrote, “Failed to create the Magic moment…"

Soon after the clip was shared, scores of Nia’s fans chimed into the comments section to react to the post. One of the fans wrote," Wowww😍," another added, " So hot 🔥🔥😘." A third comment reads, " Aree 😂 gir gya 😂😂." Several other social media users dropped laughing emoticons as they loved the video.

Nia Sharma who is known for her fashion sense and her bold avatars never misses a chance to amaze fans. From simple chic outfits to sizzling bold fits, she knows how to handle it all. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as well. Nia likes to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts with her pictures and videos. She has again raised the temperature bar with her ‘towel selfies’ and we are just amazed. Previously, she shared breathtaking pictures of herself.

Nia set the temperature bar high with her sizzling ‘towel selfies.’ In the pictures, we can see the actress wrapped in a towel and her eye makeup looked glamorous while she flaunted her curly and wavy hair. In the caption, she wrote, ‘I have naturally straight Hair so I choose to go with Curls most of the times.’

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’ which was a massive hit. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience’s hearts with her performance.

