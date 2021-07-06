Nia Sharma Drops Stunning Picture in White Ensemble, Says 'Hair Flip is a Different High'

Actress Nia Sharma has shared a stunning picture on social media flaunting her long curls while doing a hair flip. Nia posted a set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen sporting a stunning white ensemble. She completed her look with bright make-up and beach curls.

“Hair Flip is a different high," she wrote as the caption.

In an earlier post, the actress uploaded a video wherein she can be seen applying lipstick. She captioned it, “A girl’s gotta do what she’s gotta do."

Nia was recently seen in the song Tum bewafa ho alongside Arjun Bijlani and Soumya Joshi.

She was recently seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0, along with Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. The actress rose to fame with shows such as Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja.

