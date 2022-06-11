Nia Sharma Enjoys Turkish Ice Cream Vendor's Prank, Check Her Hilarious Reaction

Nia Sharma has become one of the most popular names in the television industry. The actress has carved a niche in the industry with her acting skills and bold personality. Apart from her shows, Nia has gained a massive fan following due to her active social media presence. Her regular posts and pictures often set the internet on fire. On Friday, Nia shared a fun video featuring the popular Turkish ice cream prank.

For those unaware, Turkish ice cream vendors are famous for pranking their customers into believing they're getting their ice cream but not giving it to them until they get frustrated. In the video, Nia was seen standing still at the counter and waiting for the prank to get over. She can be heard asking for the ice cream without the tricks, but later laughs when she actually gets tricked a few times. Sharing the short clip on Instagram, the actress said that she has seen the tricks so many times that now it doesn’t bother her anymore. She wrote, “Have seen it so many times So didn’t bother much to struggle for it.@makeupbyastha : give it to me now.”

For her day out, Nia opted for a strapless bodycon white top that she teamed up with denim. She accessorized her look with a gold chain necklace and an orange sling bag.

Work-wise, Nia was seen in her new track Hairaan alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur. The track is voiced by Javed Ali and penned by Raj Shekhar.

Nia made her big break in the telly world with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and is also known for her role in Jamai Raja. She has also been part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia had also bagged the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asain Women in 2017.

