Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Birthday Dress, Sets the Internet on Fire; See Pics

Actress Nia Sharma always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits. On Sunday, the actress shared a few pictures of her birthday outfit, which sent the internet into a frenzy. Nia had turned 31 on Friday, September 17.

In the pictures, Nia looks stunning in a pink one-shoulder cropped top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. The outfit was glammed up using a gold waist-chain. Nia captioned her pictures, “17.09.2021. Started at the Sundown… then brought the house down.. ( the only sane pictures from the birthday )Thankkk youuuu to everyone that was present in my party to make it crazier whackier. @sumanfashionmaker Thank you for designing my sassyyyy Birthday outfit (sic)."

Nia also shared another post with her group of friends who celebrated her birthday. She also shared a glimpse of all the unique cakes she got from her friends. “Bomb cakes to bomb dances .. to glitterrratisssss…. We were all bouncing. To us all. Danced my way into another year.. (sic)," she wrote.

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the OTT show Jamai Raja 2.0 with Ravi Dubey. She was also seen in the Do Ghoont music video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here