Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Sexy Moves in New Music Video Saat Samundar Paar, Fans Call Her Performance 'Jaw-Dropping'

Popular television actress Nia Sharma, who mesmerised the audiences with her music videos like Do Ghoont and Garbe ki Raat, is back with another video, Saat Samundar Paar. The original song was voiced by Sadhana Sargam for the film Vishwatma and features late actress Divya Bharati and Sunny Deol. The new version is crooned by Dev Negi and Nikhita Gandhi where Nia flaunts her sexy dance moves. Dressed in a bright red dress and high heels, the actress can be seen setting the party mood right.

Watch the video here:

Sharing a teaser of the video on her official Instagram account, she wrote, ““Saat Samundar paar” OUT NOW 💯⚡️⚡️⚡️Link in Bio"

Her fans and followers took to the comment section to praise her dancing skills. One user wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 wow dance", while another wrote, “Amazing, superb, acting nia mam❤️🔥". One fan also called her performance ‘jaw-dropping’.

The actress is also an active social media user, who goes to great lengths to wow her online family. Nia’s adventurous yet elegant sartorial choices set her apart from the crowd. Nia has no fear when it comes to her taste in fashion.

Nia is known for television shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She has also been a part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Box Cricket League. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted.

