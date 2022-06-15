Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff in Denim Crop Top, Wows With Her Looks; See Pics

Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with a bunch of jaw-dropping snaps. She is a true fashionista and never shies away from experimenting. From sporting bold looks to rocking the girl next door outfits, Nia’s fashion is inspiring to many young women out there. On Wednesday, the actress shared a slew of pictures, rocking the all-denim game. She paired ripped denim jeans with a full-sleeved buttoned-up crop top. To add more oomph to her outfit, she sported a sky blue eye liner as well. Nia went for a minimal accessories look, with just a pair of statement earrings. Striking some sensuous poses for the lenses, Nia flaunted her midriff. “You won’t fit into my Denims!” she wrote in the caption, further mentioning that her styling was “pretty much a natural.”

As soon as Nia shared the stunning snaps, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the B-town beauty. “Gorgeous”, “Sexy”, “Awesome”, “Fire” read some of the comments, with many people dropping heart and fire emoticons.

Nia Sharma was recently seen in the music video Hairaan. The one-of-a-kind love story starred Nia alongside actor and filmmaker Kunaal Roy Kapur. Directed by Aditya Datt, the video depicts a story that plays out with the dynamics of love and deceit between a couple. The heart-breaking track was composed by Kaushik Guddu, written by Raj Shekhar, and sung by one and only, Javed Ali.

Watch video:

Fans were singing praises of Nia once the video was released. One of them wrote, “Nia Sharma is a real diamond of Indian television she is the queen of versatility she can perform any character easily.”

“Nia you have kinda unique aura, a different charm. Your acting is just amazing always.. really loved this song,” another commented.

Nia hasd worked in many hit TV ventures such as Jamai Raja and Naagin. She was also part of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar.

