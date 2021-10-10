Nia Sharma Goes Bold and Backless in Satin Dress, Internet is Smitten by Her Beauty

Actress Nia Sharma is too hot to handle in her latest pictures in a satin midi outfit. The outfit has strings tied to her back. Nia teams her outfit with bold smoky eye makeup and a sleek hair bun. Needless to say, Nia is making internet sweat with her hotness in her bold avatar.

Nia Sharma Looks Sensuous, Seductive In A Backless Satin Dress; Check Out Her Hottest Pics

Nia also raised the temperature with her latest dance number Do Ghoont, a remake of the iconic number Do ghoont mujhe bhi from the 1973 film Jheel Ke Us Paar. Nia called it an “incredible opportunity" to be featured on one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. The original track was picturised on veteran star Mumtaz. It was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music director was RD Burman.

Nia, who was once named as Asia’s sexiest woman, said at the time of song release, “An incredible opportunity to be featured in one of the most evergreen dance tracks of the retro era. To perform in this legendary track made immortal by Mumtazji is an honour and I can only hope that I have done some justice to the original with my performance. I am thankful for the careful guidance in the choreography by Jayshree and Ganesh Acharya sir, and I hope my fans love this track as much."

The revamped version is choreographed by Jayshree Kelkar from the famed Ganesh Acharya Productions, and the music video is set against a dazzling background with Nia taking centre stage with her energetic dance moves.

This version of the song has been rendered by Shruti Rane and the music has been composed and programmed by Viplove Rajdeo. It has gained more than 23 million views on YouTube.’

Next, Nia will collaborate with singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya for a garba song.

