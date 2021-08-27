Nia Sharma Has the Internet Sweating as She Goes Bold in Tube Top, See Pics

Nia Sharma knows how to entertain her fans. Known for her bold sense of style, Nia holds no qualms in rocking the trendiest looks. The diva managed to impress fashion experts with her latest look. She shared sultry images of herself posing in a black tube top and white denim. Nia looked spectacular as she flaunted a plunging neckline and the ensemble that accentuated her legs. Take a look:

Nia, also engages with her fans, from time to time by updating them with glimpses from her life. Ahead of her birthday, Nia appealed to her fans and requested not to send her gifts. In a note she penned on Instagram yesterday, she said she feels embarrassed.

The note on her Instagram Stories reads, “I know you guys are again planning and going out of your way to make my birthday (17th September) so special like last 10 years, for which I am forever grateful and humbled. Never received the kind of love otherwise but it’s genuinely time to move on. I truly feel embarrassed to be accepting gifts from my little fans and I hope you will understand that emotion. I want to request you all to avoid sending presents, stop stressing out because you sticking by my side is what I need and I know I have your back always.”

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein.

She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel have contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's series Twisted. Her most recent appearance was in the ZEE5 web series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey. Up next, Nia has a few music videos in the pipeline.

