Nia Sharma in White Lace Top and Black Shorts Dances to 'Do Ghoot'

Actress Nia Sharma took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video, dancing to her recently released song Do Ghoot. In the video, the actress can be seen shaking a leg in front of the television set, wearing a white lace top paired with black shorts. “Still with numb legs …only wishing the night had not ended @saregama_official Thank for for this special nightttttt ….. and the cheering voices," she captioned the video.

She had earlier shared another video dancing to her song. “#DoGhoot This festive season…@akshayjainofficial Thank you for this🙌💃Loving the reels pouring innnnn….💃❤️❤️❤️❤️," the actress wrote alongside the video on the photo-video sharing platform.

Nia also shared a couple of photos from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Nia could be seen donning a white salwar kameez and paired it with a vibrant red dupatta with flower embroideries on it. In one of the photos, she is sitting in front of the idol and in another picture, her dog makes an appearance. She captioned the post as, “Ganpati bappaaaaa Moryaaaa💯🙌✨ @shagun08 💯🙌❤️ your lil Ganesha is so cute."

Nia made her television debut in 2010 in a supporting role in the soap, Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. She followed it with another appearance for the multi-starrer Behenein. She was roped in to play the lead role of Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which brought her fame. In Jamai Raja, she plays the role of Roshni Patel. Her performances as Aarohi Kashyap in Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin Brinda in Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel have contributed to making Nia a household name. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt’s series Twisted.

