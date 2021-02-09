Nia Sharma Invites Aditya Narayan and Wife Shweta Agarwal for Lovely Sunday Dinner on Rose Day

Sunday is a time to visit friends and family and let go of worldly stress. Actress Nia Sharma, along with friends Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta Agarwal, spent the Sunday evening doing precisely that. Nia posted a photograph on her Instagram story feature where Aditya and Shweta are sitting close together, with the singer's arm lovingly wrapped around his wife. Nia wrote 'Life After Marriage' on the photo followed by "wishing you both a lifetime of happiness."

The couple had been invited by the actress for dinner at home. Prior to this photo, she posted a picture of a green-coloured cocktail and a bouquet of roses.

Aditya, who currently hosts Indian Idol, later reposted the same photograph and wrote, "Bahut maza aya (it was so fun) Thank you for the lovely dinner (again) and congratulations on the new well deserved wheels. (sic)" He was referring to the car which Nia purchased recently and showed it off Instagram as well. It was gift for herself in 2021.

The actress shared the pictures of her latest purchase recently.

Aditya and Shweta have been married for two months now. Their wedding ceremony, held in Mumbai, was a private affair, attended by very close friends and family on on December 1, 2020.

The couple went to Kashmir for their honeymoon and shared multiple glimpses on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Nia has been busy at work. Her last TV show was Khatron ke Khiladi reality show, where she was announced the winner. The actress has mentioned multiple films during interviews. One of her most anticipated projects is Jamai 2.0 opposite Ravi Dubey. She revealed a teaser for the show on her Instagram handle a couple of weeks ago. The stars can be seen engaging in some passionate love scenes as well as a lot of drama, violence, tears, and anger.

Nia made her television debut playing Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She is best known for her portrayal as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.