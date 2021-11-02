Nia Sharma is ‘Necessary Evil’ in These Pictures from Her Goa Vacation

Actress Nia Sharma knows how to entertain her fans. She has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Goa, where she is vacationing.

In the pictures, the actress has sported a baby pink swim suit. In the first picture, Nia poses for the camera, in the second one, she runs a hand through her hair. The other pictures are of the snail and beach. “I am ‘Necessary Evil’ …," she wrote in the caption.

In an earlier post, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a white bralette and shorts of the same color.

Meanwhile, Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

