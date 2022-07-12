Nia Sharma Is Undisputed Fitness Queen, Performs Chakrasana, Handstand in Breathtaking Video

Actress Nia Sharma who is one of the most distinguished names in the Hindi television industry is known for her extremely bold personality and she often takes to her Instagram profile to share working out videos of herself.

Nia in a recent Instagram story shared with her fans that she has been “Trying to get back up everyday since 4 months” in regards to a workout stunt and was finally able to do so flawlessly.

Her reaction to her success? She seemed ecstatic and at the same time one could spot a cloud of disbelief roaring on her. But rest assured this is not something new for her.

The actress takes up workout challenges and effortlessly carries them out, mostly with a twist.

Recently, she took to instagram to post, “Taking up ‘without the wall’ challenge 😅 (not in trend though).”

One cannot definitely deny the fact that Nia is pretty up to date with whatever is trending on social media and always gives it a try with her own twist.

While taking the ‘Jiggle-Jiggle’ challenge she captioned her post saying, “Dabbling in ‘Paisa Paisa’ … Reel mein hi sahi.”

With this post she gave her fans a chance to take part in something uber cool as she mentioned “I’ll be announcing the winner myself,” for the best reel.

Nia was last seen in a music video in which she collaborated with Star Boy LOC. The video was about “Money and fame and hip-hop is the game.”

The actress had stepped into the industry with popular show ‘Ek Hazaroon Mein Meri Behna Hain’ with the iconic character of Manvi Chaudhury.

Later she went on to work with Ravi Dubey for another hit show ‘Jamai Raja’ and till date has taken part in all the “cool” game shows on television- ‘Box cricket League’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and ‘Big Boss’.

