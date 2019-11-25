Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin are Shape-shifting Serpents in Naagin 4 Promo

Show producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share the first promo of 'Naagin 4' featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. The show will go on air in December 2019.

News18.com

Updated:November 25, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin are Shape-shifting Serpents in Naagin 4 Promo
Show producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share the first promo of 'Naagin 4' featuring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria. The show will go on air in December 2019.

Ekta Kapoor's extremely popular franchise Naagin has been successful ever since its first season which launched Mouni Roy into superstardom and started her Bollywood career. Same was the fate of Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, and Anita Hassanandani who saw a massive success after featuring on the second and third seasons of the show. Now for Naagin 4, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria have been roped in and the new promo of the show has already created a huge buzz on the internet.

Show creator and producer Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share the new promo of the show. "NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon," she wrote. It starts with Nia Sharma being attacked by goons who then get beaten up by Vijayendra Kumeria. When he lifts Nia's dupatta, he is shocked to see a huge snake that goes into a temple. When the actor is seen pushing the temple door open, the snake takes the form of Jasmin Bhasin's character.

Check it out:

Ekta had previously shared another promo for Naagin 4 where she had teased two shape-shifting snakes in the form of Nia and Jasmin. Check it out:

In a recent interview, Nia had talked about her expectations from the show. "I am expecting my career to rocket to the moon and for me to become the most popular actor there is," Nia told Mumbai Mirror.

