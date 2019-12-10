Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin Raise Glam Quotient at Naagin 4 Launch
Nia Sharma had expressed her excitement at joining the series as this would be her first step into a fantasy fiction role.
Image Courtesy: Naagin_Colours_tv
Actresses Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin on Monday made heads turn with their glamorous appearance at the launch event of the upcoming TV show Naagin 4.
Nia opted for a pink ethnic suit while Jasmine looked hot in a blue sequin short dress. Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is also playing a pivotal role in the serial, was spotted wearing a red sari.
The male lead Vijayendra Kumeria was decked out in a brown suit.
Talking about her role, Nia said: "For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. Naagin demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her."
Produced by Balaji Telefilms, "Naagin Bhagya ka zehreela khel" will premiere on Saturday on Colors TV.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Earns Double of Panipat in First Weekend at Box Office
- Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
- Ramya Krishnan on Comparisons Between Queen and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Our Show will Release First
- 'A Huge Day' - Pakistan Welcome Sri Lanka for First Test Tour Since 2009 Terror Attack