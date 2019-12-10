Take the pledge to vote

Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin Raise Glam Quotient at Naagin 4 Launch

Nia Sharma had expressed her excitement at joining the series as this would be her first step into a fantasy fiction role.

IANS

Updated:December 10, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Naagin_Colours_tv
Actresses Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin on Monday made heads turn with their glamorous appearance at the launch event of the upcoming TV show Naagin 4.

Nia opted for a pink ethnic suit while Jasmine looked hot in a blue sequin short dress. Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who is also playing a pivotal role in the serial, was spotted wearing a red sari.

The male lead Vijayendra Kumeria was decked out in a brown suit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Naagin - Colors TV (@naagin_colours_tv) on

Talking about her role, Nia said: "For the first time I am trying my hands in fantasy fiction that has become a very strong brand. Naagin demands commitment, versatility and I am playing the role of Brinda, who is simple and soft spoken in nature. She avoids fights even when people are harsh towards her."

Produced by Balaji Telefilms, "Naagin Bhagya ka zehreela khel" will premiere on Saturday on Colors TV.

