Nia Sharma Lashes Out At Reports Writing Dirty About Her, Says 'Itna Gandh Toh Mat Machao'

From Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nia Sharma has come a long way in television. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is also known for setting social media on fire with her too-hot-to-handle clicks. Nia often drops stunning pictures on her Instagram account, leaving netizens impressed. However, the actress has also ruled headlines because of her bold looks. In a recent interview, Nia Sharma talked about what is written about her and mentioned that she is very different from the kind of image that is generally perceived.

“I am definitely not somebody that is so badly written about, I don’t deserve it. The s****iest of things like Nia Sharma chali, dikh gaye kapde, utar gaye kapde, yeh main nahin hoon yaar (Nia Sharma walked, clothes were seen, clothes were off, I am not that person),” the actress told Bollywood Hungama.

Nia went on to say that whenever somebody searches for her name on Google, all they see are the reports about wardrobe malfunctions, which she said, actually do not even happen. She lashed out at such media reports and urged them not to write such nonsense about her. “For someone who doesn’t know who know Nia Sharma is and somebody has to google, you will not see anything other than malfunctions, jo hote bhi nahi (that don’t even take place). Weird things! Especially for the Hindi publications, I am not someone who will say don’t write par itna gand to mat machao (don’t write such nonsense),” she added.

Nia Sharma made her television debut with the 2010 show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Later she worked in several shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin among others. She even featured in the web series Twisted. Nia was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey.

