Nia Sharma Leaves Fans Awestruck With Bold Avatar In Throwback Pole Dance Video, Writes Of ‘Bruised Knees And Thighs’

Nia Sharma is missing practicing for pole dance. The actress, who was recently busy with her brother’s wedding festivities, is all ready to bear the “excruciating body ache” that happens when you dance on a pole once again because it is all worth it. On Monday, Nia posted a throwback video of herself dancing on a pole effortlessly and enjoying every moment of her practice. The actress, in the first half of the clip, can be seen sporting a red sports bra and white shorts while swirling around a pole. In the second part of the video, she looks stunning in a red bra and black shorts. Posting the clip, Nia shared how much she has been missing the pole and wrote, “I miss the pole… those bruised knees and thighs… the excruciating body ache! Still ready for all of it again” with smiling emojis. She also tagged choreographer Lipsa Acharya in the caption.

Nia Sharma’s post got a whole lot of love from her friends. Actress Amrin Chakkiwala commented, “Babe! You killing it!” with a red heart icon. On the other hand, Lipsa also reacted to the clip and wrote, “Niaaaa, let’s do it again.”

Watch Nia Sharma’s video here:

Nia Sharma developed the habit of pole dancing during the lockdown. Last month, she shared this clip and hilariously wrote, “Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmaan’… it’s like signing your own death warrant.”

Nia Sharma ventured into television with the 2010 show Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. She has starred in TV shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She became a household name for her performance in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia Sharma has also worked in TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin, Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India and the web series Twisted.

