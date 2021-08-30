Nia Sharma Looks Smoking Hot in Bold Red Outfit, Leaves Fans Stunned

Television actress Nia Sharma’s sartorial choices are like no other. The actress never shies away from sporting the most bold and trendy outfits. She also makes her own rules when it comes to her outfits, for instance, she is renowned for her love of low-rise jeans and skirts. On Monday, the actress set the internet on fire again as she sported a bold red outfit, consisting of a bralette and an asymmetrical skirt.

In the pictures, Nia could be seen striking poses in the risque outfit. She complimented her look with a very high pony, and golden jewellery. She captioned the picture, “Aghori."

This is not the only surprise Nia had for her fans. The actress recently shared a clip from her upcoming music video Do Ghoot. In the video, the actress can be seen doing the hook-step of the song with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The video received compliments from her colleagues including Arjun Bijlani, Shantanu Maheshwari and Reyhana Pandit.

The actress had recently also shared a dance video for Touch It by KiDi, which quickly went viral. She wrote, “Rehearsing for the next music video though, But Stealing time for your own reels is also important."

On the work front, Nia was last seen in the OTT show Jamai Raja 2.0 with Ravi Dubey. She also has a few music videos lined up.

