Nia Sharma Loves the Way She Looks, Dolled-up or Natural

Television actress Nia Sharma loves seeing herself in a dolled-up look as well as a natural look.

Nia, who ventured into TV with the show "Kaali" but gained recognition with her role in "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai", took to Instagram, where she shared two of her looks.

The first picture featured her flaunting her natural skin with no make-up, while the second had her all dolled-up.

"I'm happy with both the faces!" she gave a quirky caption to the photographs.

She had also shared a photograph of herself from one of her holidays. In the image, she looks stunning in white tube top paired with white shorts. She completed her look with a hot pink sling bag and sunglasses.

"A Total Recall.... (of My CC bill)" she wrote alongside the image.

The actress, who was seen in the fourth season of supernatural thriller show "Naagin", has also worked in shows like "Jamai Raja" and "Ishq Mein Marjawan."