Nia Sharma Makes Heads Turn in Sexy Low Waist Saree, Strappy Blouse: ‘Never Ignore Your Archives’

Nia Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her fine sartorial choices. The actress is a frequent user of social media and has a sizable Instagram following. With her captivating beauty and voluptuous body, she never misses an opportunity to turn heads. Nia is the third sexiest Asian woman behind Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, thanks to her strong appearance and assertive manner. On Thursday, the actress dropped a set of ravishing pictures that she dug out from her archives, leaving her fans stunned.

In the throwback pictures posted by Nia, we see her dressed in a black low-waist net saree that put her super-toned figure on display. The actress looks captivating in the strappy black blouse that adds oomph to her look. With her curly strands swept aside, Nia looks mesmerising, as she donned winged eyeliner and bold lip colour. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Never Ignore your Archives …..”

Check her pictures here:

Soon after the post was shared on the photo-sharing platform, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress. While one fan wrote, “Wow 🔥😍,” another added, “Awesome.”

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she addressed reports about her rumoured relationship with Rrahul Sudhir. She said, “He’s my friend and that too a very close one, if there is anything anyone else wants me to speak on this topic, there is nothing else. I wouldn’t pretend to not know him because he’s my buddy and we’re the closest and I like him a lot.”

The actress is well-known for her performances in Jamai Raja as Roshni Patel and Naagin season 4 as Brinda, among other shows. She has often occupied spots on the list of trends for her rumoured relationship with Rrahul Sudhir ever since they co-starred in the web series Twisted, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

When she was asked if the two of them were dating, she responded, “If there was anything, we would have been out there.” In addition to this, she said, “There’s no point talking about it and if a yes would make any difference to any of our fans, it’s not going to change anyone’s life, right? Is marriage on cards? No. Is anything else around? So why am I supposed to proclaim or say anything.” The actress concluded her answer by requesting the host to ask the same question to Rrahul Sudhir, as well. “Let him also comment on it,” she said.

Nia Sharma made her television debut with the 2010 show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha. Later she worked in several shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin among others. She even featured in the web series Twisted. Nia was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0 along with Ravi Dubey.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.