Nia Sharma Moves in to New House, Shares Glimpse of Housewarming Party on Instagram

Actor and model Nia Sharma recently moved into a new house and shared glimpses of her housewarming pooja and party on Instagram Stories on Monday. The 30-year-old entertainer invited her friends from the entertainment industry including Amrin Chakkiwala and Reyhnaa Pandit.

Nia was dressed in a white lehenga and blouse as she hosted her friends for the Griha Pravesh pooja and the party that followed. The actor’s new house is situated in a multi-storeyed building and features floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to also work as a wall, and modern chandeliers. As the windows gave a view of Mumbai’s sparkling skyline, Nia was seen enjoying the new investment and celebrating it with her near and dear ones.

Amrin also uploaded an Instagram Reels on Monday where Nia along with her friends danced to the latest rendition of the classic RD Burman song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi. Nia herself features in the latest music video of the song which came out last week.

Nia’s girl gang were all dancing to the tunes with much enthusiasm as they gathered in the new house. Captioning the Instagram Reel, Amrin wrote, “Finally we did it. Do ghoont with the homies.” Nia commented on Amrin’s video, “Hahahahahahahaha @amrin15 kudos to your efforts.”

Amrin’s Instagram Stories also gave netizens a glimpse of the Griha Pravesh pooja. Nia was seen carrying a holy copper pot with marigold flowers and leaves on her head as she entered the house.

Actor Shagun congratulated Nia on her new house in her Instagram story and wrote, “I am so proud of you Nia, you, Usha mom and Vinay are a star team. Love you all. Nia Niwas is beautiful.”

Nia’s new house also comes with fun party-lighting as was seen in one of her Instagram Stories.

